Buffalo Sabres to host 'Remembering RJ' tribute event at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret passed away on August 17 at the age of 81.

Jeanneret, a St. Catherines, Ontario native, began his 51-year career with the Sabres in 1971. He began calling games on the radio and joined the team's TV broadcasts in 1995. He retired at the end of the 2021-22 season as the longest-tenured play-by-play announcer in NHL history.

READ MORE: Remembering Hall of Fame Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret

The Sabres will honor Jeanneret's life and career with a special tribute event "Remembering RJ: The Man Behind the Mic" on Sunday at the KeyBank Center. It will feature roundtable conversations with broadcasters and alumni. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Former Buffalo Sabres players and the hockey world respond to the passing of Rick Jeanneret

General admission tickets are free to the public and available online here on a first-come, first-served basis. The Sabres said the event will also air on MSG and stream live on Sabres.com and the team's official social platforms.

According to the Sabres, out of respect for Jeanneret and his family's wishes, a full memorial service will not be held. In addition, the RJ display located in Alumni Plaza will remain in place through the weekend.

WKBW

The team said it will continue to honor RJ's legacy throughout the 2023-24 season and further details will be announced at a later date.