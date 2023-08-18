Former Buffalo Sabres players and the hockey world respond to the passing of Rick Jeanneret

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret died Thursday at the age of 81.
As news of Jeanneret's passing has spread, former Sabres players and the hockey world have taken to social media to respond.
A legendary broadcaster and an excellent human being has left us💔 We will never forget. Rest In Peace Rick. https://t.co/xUe4ajluO6— Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) August 18, 2023
I will always remember this wonderful man who was a true friend.❤️RJ pic.twitter.com/RUFlehZiit— Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) August 18, 2023
RIP my friend you were the voice heard round the Hockey World 💜 pic.twitter.com/iEhYZHYdmX— Jason Woolley (@jason15woolley) August 18, 2023
If you ever met him, or watched a Sabres game, you know how special he was.— Andrew Peters (@TheInstigator76) August 18, 2023
Rest in Peace, RJ. https://t.co/hQdDTLB3ko
Such a good human and the best play by play announcer there ever was. Forever a legend.— Jay McKee (@JayMcKee74) August 18, 2023
You are already missed RJ 💙💛#RJ @BuffaloSabres
I’m sad.. I’m crying…RIP RJ I ❤️ u. We all love ❤️ u #Sabres #Mayday #LalaLafontaine #Legend— Matthew Barnaby (@MattBarnaby3636) August 18, 2023
I am deeply saddened by one of the greatest @BuffaloSabres broadcasters & my good friend, Rick Jeanneret. I can still hear him calling, “Woowweee Housleeey” on the air, which has morphed into Howie, & is now our newest grandson. He was one of the best. #RIPRJ pic.twitter.com/l44mBNK8eV— Phil Housley (@philhousley6) August 18, 2023
Deeply saddened to hear this. Rick WAS the Buffalo Sabres for generations of fans. So many legendary calls. Too numerous to list. So many great Sabres moments made even greater because of how Rick called each moment. RIP sir and thank you very much! https://t.co/5atjrLcUo5— Howard Simon (@hsimon62) August 18, 2023
#Buffalo and #RJ proved a perfect fit for one another. His imprint on the city and the #Sabres organization will always be. A father to a friend, a friend to so many, and a part of countless others' lives. RJ was & will always be an inspiration to originality and creativity. pic.twitter.com/bR9oJSUuke— Dan Dunleavy (@Dan_Dunleavy) August 18, 2023
Goodbye to my dear, RJ. I'll miss those hilarious private calls and cherish the public memories. We will be inextricably linked forever, and I'm so proud to have been your friend. I just hope you're now way above where "mama hides the cookies." - LaLaLa #PatLaFontaine… pic.twitter.com/bKktWrUtN6— CiC Foundation (@CiC16foundation) August 18, 2023
A true legend in the broadcast booth and away from it. Funny, caring and always looking to help. You will be missed RJ. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/0fGrEgEcu7— Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre aka “The Hyphenator” (@JLGP34) August 18, 2023
Sharing my sympathy with the Jeanneret family on Rick’s passing. He was one of the biggest reasons I liked the Sabres so much growing up. RIP RJ.— Patrick Kane (@88PKane) August 18, 2023
Rick Jeanneret was one of the greats at broadcasting, lots of great memories hearing his voice on the highlights after games in Buffalo. Thank you for the great entertainment and rest in peace Rick. https://t.co/F8ot6us4JF— Evander Kane (@evanderkane) August 18, 2023
💙🎙️ Honouring Rick Jeanneret, a Hall of Fame broadcaster whose iconic calls elevated games throughout the league, including Sabres vs. Maple Leafs matchups. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the Buffalo Sabres community. Rest in peace, Rick.— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 18, 2023
An iconic hockey voice, calling some incredible games over the years! Sending our condolences to Rick’s loved ones and the entire @BuffaloSabres organization. ❤️— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) August 18, 2023
RJ was a giant in our industry. Sending our thoughts and prayers to Rick’s family 💙💛— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) August 18, 2023
May he rest in peace 💐 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 18, 2023
Absolutely legendary in his incredible calls of the @BuffaloSabres on the mic 🎙️, so kind and funny off the air as well.
Condolences to his family, loved ones and friends all across Western New York.@espn @NHL #HockeyTwitter . https://t.co/NuWZeIGW6h
Very sad to to hear about the passing of Rick Jeanneret. A legend and a pioneer in broadcasting💔💔 #buffalosabres @BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/6ziHHIaZDe— Tim Peel (@TimCPeel20) August 18, 2023