BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has signed goaltender Eric Comrie to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.8 million.

NHL Free Agency kicked off at noon Wednesday, the Sabres announced the signing of Comrie shortly after.

Comrie has played in 28 games across six seasons in the NHL. He started 24 of those games with a record of 13-10-1 and a save percentage of .905 and a goals against average of 3.06. He last played for the Winnipeg Jets who drafted him in the second round, 59th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft.

In addition, according to a report from Bob McKenzie of TSN, the Sabres have signed defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. According to McKenzie, it is a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.75 million.

Lyubushkin has played in 211 games across parts of four seasons in the NHL and has tallied 3 goals and 22 assists for 25 points. He last played for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before free agency kicked off at noon, it was announced that the Sabres agreed to terms with forward Victor Olofsson on a two-year contract.