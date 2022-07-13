Buffalo Sabres agree to terms with forward Victor Olofsson on two-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of the opening of NHL Free Agency, the Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with forward Victor Olofsson on a two-year contract worth $4.75 million AAV.

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Sabres in the seventh round, 181st overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft. In 188 career games, Olofsson has 55 goals and 72 assists for 127 points.

During the 2021-22 season, he tied his career high in goals with 20 and set new career highs in assists with 29 and points with 49.

On Sunday the Sabres signed defenseman Jacob Bryson to a two-year contract. On Tuesday, the team signed forward Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year contract and agreed to terms with goaltender Malcolm Subban on a one-year, two-way contract.