Buffalo Sabres announce new roof and state-of-the-art videoboard coming to KeyBank Center for 2024-25 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have announced some upgrades will be made to the KeyBank Center.

According to the Sabres, a new state-of-the-art videoboard and a new roof will be installed for the 2024-25 season.

The team said the new videoboard will be a 27-foot-by-43-foot videoboard that utilizes the latest technology from Mitsubishi Electric and the screen size will be about double of the current videoboard. It will also include four fully digital corner panels and two screens on the underside "to provide additional angles for fans in the lower rows."

Joshua Bessex/AP A general view of KeyBank Center during the third period of a NHL preseason game between the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The team also said it hired Pike Construction Services to oversee the installation of the new roof.

In an article on the Sabres website, owner Terry Pegula said the following:

“From an ownership perspective, I have put a great deal of thought and research into the fan experience over the last year and feel it is time to begin making gradual upgrades to our arena that will play a key role in enhancing game day for our fans. We are thrilled about the many projects we have in the pipeline, none bigger than a new videoboard that will be ready for the 2024-25 season.



Along with business leadership, I will continue to evaluate areas to invest in the arena with the fan experience in mind.”

In an email in October 2023, a Sabres spokesperson told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo that the organization was working with architecture firm Populous to target and prioritize items to be upgraded inside KeyBank Center, which included the videoboard and roof.

When the venue originally opened as Marine Midland Arena in 1996 it was the toast of the town. At the time, the brand new $127 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex was touted as a game changer for the Queen City.

Over the years the facility has welcomed millions of people to Downtown Buffalo. The venue has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for the Sabres, raised championship banners to the rafters for the Buffalo Bandits, hosted March Madness, the Frozen Four, and some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

But since it opened, there have been no substantial renovations leaving the venue outdated and behind the times when it comes to offering a modern fan experience.