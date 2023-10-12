'It's desperately in need': are improvements on the way for Buffalo's KeyBank Center?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The KeyBank Center in Downtown Buffalo has been the celebrated home of the Buffalo Sabres for close to 30 years.

When the venue originally opened as Marine Midland Arena in 1996 it was the toast of the town. At the time, the brand new $127 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex was touted as a game changer for the Queen City.

WKBW Marine Midland Opening Ceremony 1996

Over the years the now KeyBank Center has welcomed millions of people to Downtown Buffalo. The venue has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for the Sabres, raised championship banners to the rafters for the Buffalo Bandits, hosted March Madness, the Frozen Four, and some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

But since it opened 27 years ago there have been no substantial renovations to the arena leaving the venue outdated and behind the times when it comes to offering a modern fan experience.

So what does the future hold for KeyBank Center?

In an email, a Sabres spokesperson tells 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo that the organization has been working with architecture firm Populous to target and prioritize three major items to be upgraded inside KeyBank Center.

The following items are expected to be addressed in the "immediate future":



Replacing the arena roof

Replacing the center-hung scoreboard inside KeyBank Center (targeted completion for '24-'25 season)

Upgrading the acoustics and sound system

WKBW KeyBank Arena, Buffalo

The Sabres added, "We will continue working with Populous to identify different areas that we can improve around the arena while we determine a long-term plan, but there is nothing new to share on that front. The fan experience is top of mind for our organization, and we are continuing to listen to feedback from season ticket members, fans, and community members alike."

Fans were quick to share their feedback when Jeff asked for their opinions on the state of the arena.

WKBW Fans offer their feedback on the current state of KeyBank Arena

7 News also spoke with a pair of local experts, and Sabres and Bandits fans, about what they believe needs to happen to modernize KeyBank Center.

WKBW 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo discusses potential upgrades to Buffalo's KeyBank Center with Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara

"It's a little tired, a little dated compared to what you're seeing in so many other places," said Patrick Kaler the President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

According to Kaler, Buffalo is in talks to host future marquee events, including the men's NCAA basketball tournaments in 2028 and 2034. But, he admits the current state of the KeyBank Center could be a deterrent for some.

"The longer that something isn't done to the arena, people are going to maybe state to take a look at it, maybe take a step back as well," said Kaler.

WKBW 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo discusses potential upgrades to Buffalo's KeyBank Arena with John Cimperman of Barnstorm Sports and Entertainment

John Cimperman, the founder of Barnstorm Sports and Entertainment, predicts that long-term upgrades to the arena could cost about $200 million.

"I would really focus on the fan gathering areas," said Cimperman. "The concourses, the food and beverage options, opening up those concourses."

The arena is owned by Erie County but operated by the Pegula's and the Sabres. In an email to 7 News the county said: "Under the operating agreement, upgrades and renovations fall on Crossroads Arena LLC and Niagara Frontier Hockey LLC. both of which are private entities, the first leases out the arena and the latter holds the Sabres franchise."

According to the county, the current lease with the Sabres runs through October 2027.