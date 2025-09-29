Buffalo Sabres announce extension of KeyBank Center lease through September 2031

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the extension of the current lease at KeyBank Center through September 2031.

According to the team, under the current terms of the agreement with Erie County, the team had the option to continue the lease for an additional five years or opt out on September 30.

“The Pegula family continues to invest in our city, and there is no greater vehicle for growth than KeyBank Center. The next five years give us a chance to discuss a long-term plan for the arena that benefits both the Sabres and Western New York.” - Sabres COO Pete Guelli

Earlier this year, the team announced a 10-year extension of the arena's naming rights deal with KeyBank.

In 2024, a new roof was put on the arena and a new state-of-the-art videoboard was installed.

According to the Sabres, improvements for this season include a new, multi-million-dollar audio system and new security and concessions technologies.

The team said it is in the early stages of establishing a long-term plan for the arena, which includes the next phase of a lease agreement and additional renovations.