Buffalo Sabres release photos of installation of new state-of-the-art videoboard at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have released photos of the installation of the new state-of-the-art videoboard at KeyBank Center.

Earlier this year the team announced it would be a 27-foot-by-43-foot videoboard and the screen size would be about double that of the previous videoboard. It also includes four fully digital corner panels and two screens on the underside "to provide additional angles for fans in the lower rows."

In an article on the Sabres website, owner Terry Pegula said "We are thrilled about the many projects we have in the pipeline, none bigger than a new videoboard that will be ready for the 2024-25 season." You can watch our previous report below. Buffalo Sabres announce new roof and videoboard coming to KeyBank Center for 2024-25 season

In addition to the new jumbotron, KeyBank Center also got a new roof this summer.

Buffalo Bills and Sabres Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli posted photos of the new roof earlier this month.