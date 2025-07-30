Buffalo Sabres announce 10-year arena naming rights extension with KeyBank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and KeyBank have a new deal in place that will allow KeyBank to keep the naming rights to the arena in Downtown Buffalo for the next decade.

The Sabres announced on Wednesday a 10-year extension of the arena's naming rights deal with KeyBank. The contract will begin in 2026-27. That means the arena will remain named KeyBank Center through the 2035-36 season.

“We are thankful for the support of KeyBank over the course of the last decade and look forward to the continued relationship with such a valued partner of the Buffalo Sabres,” said Buffalo Sabres Owner, CEO and President Terry Pegula. “We take great pride in our home arena bearing the name of an organization with such strong roots in the Western New York community and feel this partnership will continue to drive community impact for many years to come.”

KeyBank will also become the team's away helmet sponsor starting in the 2025-26 season.

“We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with the Buffalo Sabres. This is an investment in Buffalo and reflects our commitment to this community,” said KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman. “KeyBank and the Sabres will continue to drive Buffalo forward, creating opportunities and delivering on our purpose: to help our clients and communities thrive. We believe in Buffalo’s future and are proud to carry it forward — together.”

The team and the bank also announced the introduction of the Hockey Assists Community Program. Through educational outreach, small business and grassroots engagement, this program is designed to inspire pride and possibility throughout Western New York.

KeyBank customers will also receive exclusive benefits when attending games, concerts and events at the arena starting during the 2026-27 hockey season.