Buffalo Sabres and Dylan Cozens agree to terms on a 7-year contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and Dylan Cozens have agreed to terms on a 7-year contract extension worth $49.7 million.

Cozens was drafted by the Sabres in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. He turns 22 years old on Thursday.

He has played 169 games across parts of three seasons with the Sabres and has tallied 34 goals and 60 assists for 94 points.

So far this season he has tallied 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points, all single-season career highs, in 49 games.

Cozens is now the third player to sign a 7-year contract extension with the Sabres in the last six months, joining Tage Thompson and Mattias Samuelsson. All three are under the age of 26.