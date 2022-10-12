Buffalo Sabres sign defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to 7-year contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a 7-year contract extension worth $30 million.

The Sabres drafted the 22-year-old in the second round, 32 overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft. He has tallied 12 assists in 54 NHL games. He played 42 games during the 2021-22 season and finished the year playing on the team's top defense pairing with Rasmus Dahlin.

The son of longtime NHL defenseman and coach Kjell Samuelsson, Mattias served as a captain of Team USA at the U-18 and U-20 World Championships and at Western Michigan University.