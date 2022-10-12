Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres sign defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to 7-year contract extension

Mattias Samuelsson
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson skates to the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mattias Samuelsson
Posted at 10:50 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 10:50:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a 7-year contract extension worth $30 million.

The Sabres drafted the 22-year-old in the second round, 32 overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft. He has tallied 12 assists in 54 NHL games. He played 42 games during the 2021-22 season and finished the year playing on the team's top defense pairing with Rasmus Dahlin.

The son of longtime NHL defenseman and coach Kjell Samuelsson, Mattias served as a captain of Team USA at the U-18 and U-20 World Championships and at Western Michigan University.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United