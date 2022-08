BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres sign forward Tage Thompson to a seven-year contract extension. The deal amounts to $50 million, just over $7 million per year.

Thompson is coming off a career-best, leading the Sabres in points. Thompson has been with Buffalo since 2018.

The 24-year-old had one year remaining on his current contract that would've made him a restricted free agent after the season.