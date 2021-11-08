Former Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres president Russ Brandon hired by XFL

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres president Russ Brandon has been hired by the XFL as President, League and Football Operations.

The XFL announced its executive leadership team Monday as the it prepares for its return in 2023.

Brandon spent 20 years with the Bills and held various positions within the organization until he resigned in May 2018.

The XFL said in his new role Brandon will "manage day-to-day operations of the league while directing strategic planning for business and football operations on both the league and team levels."

Another former member of the Bills front office was also hired, as former Bills GM Doug Whaley was named Senior Vice President, Player Personnel.

Whaley served as Bills GM from 2013 to April 2017 when he was fired. He joined the XFL in 2018 as Senior Vice President of Football Operations.