Former Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres president Russ Brandon hired by XFL

Bill Wippert/AP
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo shows Buffalo Bills president Russ Brandon at a press conference in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills president Russ Brandon's role is expanding to include overseeing the NHL's Buffalo Sabres as part of a front-office restructuring under Terry and Kim Pegula, who own both teams. Brandon will assume the duties of Sabres president Ted Black, who reached a mutual agreement to part ways with the franchise, the team announced Monday, July 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)
Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 08, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres president Russ Brandon has been hired by the XFL as President, League and Football Operations.

The XFL announced its executive leadership team Monday as the it prepares for its return in 2023.

Brandon spent 20 years with the Bills and held various positions within the organization until he resigned in May 2018.

The XFL said in his new role Brandon will "manage day-to-day operations of the league while directing strategic planning for business and football operations on both the league and team levels."

Another former member of the Bills front office was also hired, as former Bills GM Doug Whaley was named Senior Vice President, Player Personnel.

Whaley served as Bills GM from 2013 to April 2017 when he was fired. He joined the XFL in 2018 as Senior Vice President of Football Operations.

