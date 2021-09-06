UB's Kyle Vantrease earns MAC East offensive player of week honors following win over Wagner

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — After earning preseason recognition, UB Quarterback Kyle Vantrease has earned conference honors following the team's first game of the season. He's been named the East's offensive player of the week.

Vantrease had a fantastic start in Thursday's season opener, completing his first seven passes. He finished 15-for-19 for 231 yards and a touchdown as the Bulls topped Wagner 69-7. This is the second time Vantrease has won the conference's weekly honor.

The Bulls are back in action this weekend when they travel to Nebraska on September 11th.