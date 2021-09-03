UB football begins Maurice Linguist era with a win, tops Wagner 69-7

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — The UB football team kicked off the 2021 season on a high note, topping Wagner 69-7 Thursday evening at UB Stadium. It was the program's first win under new head coach Maurice Linguist.

Ground and pound was the name of the game as the Bulls took advantage of their strong backfield. Kevin Marks led the Bulls with 68 rushing yards on 12 carries and two TDs, and in the process, became the 4th UB player to record at least 30 career rushing touchdowns. He also passed Anthone Taylor for 6th in school history in career rushing yards. Dylan McDuffie [2], Jake Molinich, Ron Cook, Jr., and Tajay Ahmed also scored on the ground.

QB Kyle VanTrease, earning the starting job under center, finished 15-of-21 for 231 yards and a TD.

While the Bulls offense was firing on all cylinders, the Bulls defense was just as dominant. The unit allowed just 104 yards and recorded five sacks.

The Bulls are back in action next weekend when they travel to Nebraska.