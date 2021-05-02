Watch
Three University at Buffalo players sign NFL contracts after going undrafted

Several UB Bulls are looking to hear their names called at the 2021 NFL Draft.
Jaret Patterson UB
Posted at 8:42 AM, May 02, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three University at Buffalo football players have signed contracts with NFL teams after going undrafted this weekend.

Running back Jaret Patterson, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, and wide receiver Antonio Nunn join defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round.

Patterson signed a contract with the Washington Football Team, while Awosika signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Antonio Nunn signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

UB looks to produce more NFL talent, this time without the help of coach Lance Leipold who will take over the program at the University of Kansas.

