UB's Malcolm Koonce taken by Las Vegas Raiders in 3rd round of NFL Draft

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — For the 15th time in program history, a UB football player has been taken in the NFL Draft.

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce, projected to be a day two pick, was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders Friday night as the 79th overall pick.

Koonce played four seasons with UB, developing into a key role for the Bulls defense. Over the last two seasons, he finished with 63 tackles, 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He was named the Defensive MVP of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl his junior season.

Koonce is the first UB draft selection since 2017.