UB Football coach Lance Leipold heading to Kansas, agrees to contract with the Jayhawks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — University at Buffalo Football coach Lance Leipold is heading to Kansas to coach the Jayhawks.

The University of Kansas made the announcement Friday morning, the two sides came to an agreement on a six-year contract. Leipold will become the 41st head coach in Kansas Football history.

Leipold joined the Bulls in 2015 and helped build the program each year. He was named MAC coach of the year twice and led the Bulls to their first ever postseason win in the Bahamas Bowl in 2019. The program earned its first ever AP Top 25 national ranking in December 2020. His final game as coach of the Bulls was a 17-10 win over Marshall in the Camellia Bowl.

University at Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt released the following statement:

I can't thank Lance enough for everything he has done for our football program. His vision and leadership helped elevate the UB football brand. We are grateful for what Lance has done here and we wish him and his family all the best as they embark on this new journey.



Since entering the FBS ranks in 1999, the UB football program continues to rise to unprecedented heights. From bowl victories to top NFL Draft picks, UB has established itself as one of the top programs in not only the Mid-American Conference, but the entire Group of Five. With our success on the field as well as facilities rivaling some of the best in the country, we know we are an attractive coaching destination and look forward to selecting the next leader of our football program. - Mark Alnutt

UB says a national search for his replacement will begin immediately.