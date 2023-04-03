Carson Briere removed from Mercyhurst hockey team after pushing unoccupied wheelchair down stairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Carson Briere, the son of former Buffalo Sabre Daniel Briere, has been removed from the Mercyhurst men's ice hockey team.

The university made the announcement Monday and also said "Mercyhurst cannot comment further on this matter."

A statement on behalf of Mercyhurst University and Mercyhurst Athletics. pic.twitter.com/GQ8W3Bd8qi — Mercyhurst University (@MercyhurstU) April 3, 2023

An incident in which Carson pushed an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at Sullivan's Pub in Erie, PA was caught on surveillance video in March. The surveillance video went viral on social media.

The person that the wheelchair belongs to tweeted the following after the video went viral:

"Hi im Sydney and it was my chair that was pushed down the stairs. I’m so thankful for all of Sullivan’s help in this situation and the kind comments I see on Julia’s post. I swear I really don’t wanna keep a cent of the donated money, I’d much rather give it to those who need it."

Carson was originally placed on interim suspension along with two other Mercyhurst student-athletes as the university completed an investigation.

On March 20, three misdemeanor charges -- criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct -- were filed against Carson.

Daniel and Carson previously released the following statements to ESPN:

Daniel Briere statement:



"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."



Carson Briere statement:



"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Daniel Briere played across parts of four seasons with the Sabres from 2002-03 to 2006-07. After playing for the Sabres he played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, and Colorado Avalanche before ending his playing career. He is currently the interim general manager of the Flyers.

