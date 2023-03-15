Carson Briere, son of former Buffalo Sabre Daniel Briere, seen pushing unoccupied wheelchair down stairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An incident in which Carson Briere, the son of former Buffalo Sabre Daniel Briere, pushed an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs was caught on surveillance video on Saturday.

The incident took place at Sullivan's Pub in Erie, PA. The video was shared on Twitter and has over 7 million views. The Twitter user who shared the video identified Carson as the person who pushed the unoccupied wheelchair down the stairs and said:

"I do personally know the person who owns the wheelchair. They would like to remain anonymously until they can take legal action. I would never use this opportunity to scam anyone in anyway.



The chair was left on top of the stairs because she physically had to be carried down to use the restrooms. Which are only located downstairs"

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for a new wheelchair, and over $5,500 has been raised.

Carson is a junior at Mercyhurst University and a member of the hockey team. The university issued the following statement on the incident:

"Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of a disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment. Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating." - Mercyhurst University

In a statement provided to ESPN, Daniel and Carson released the following statements:

Daniel Briere statement:



"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect.Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."



Carson Briere statement:



"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Daniel Briere played across parts of four seasons with the Sabres from 2002-03 to 2006-07. After playing for the Sabres he played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, and Colorado Avalanche before ending his playing career. He is currently the interim general manager of the Flyers.