BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — One is great but two is "oh so sweet," and every Buffalo Bandits fan at Alumni Plaza on Sunday afternoon would tell you the same as the team celebrated their back-to-back NLL championships.

Fans were able to see the 2024 champion Bandits team walk down the orange carpet to grab autographs and pictures with their favorite players. Then came the player and coach speeches, which speak for themselves.

You can catch a preview of the Banditland party in the video above!