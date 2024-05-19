BACK-TO-BACK: Bandits repeat as NLL champions as they win sixth title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the sixth time in franchise history, the Buffalo Bandits are NLL champions! On Saturday in front of a sold out KeyBank Center, the Bandits won their second straight NLL title, topping the Albany Firewolves 15-13.

League MVP Josh Byrne led the way for the Bandits with nine points, while Chase Fraser scored the most goals with a whopping five. Dhane Smith, who was stellar in Game 1 of the NLL finals on Friday night had six points.

these fans are ready pic.twitter.com/gKtxmAEdIA — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 18, 2024

The Bandits used a huge third quarter to pull away from Albany, who had crawled back from a five-goal deficit in the first half to make it a one-goal game early in the third quarter. But Buffalo responded with the next five goals of the game.

This is the second championship for John Tavares as the Bandits head coach. As a player, he won four titles with the Bandits, giving him a hand in every title Buffalo has won.

Entering the playoffs, the Bandits were the No. 4 seed after an up-and-down regular season. In the quarterfinals, they beat the Georgia Swarm 10-9 in overtime to stay alive. In the semifinals, the Bandits swept the Toronto Rock, the No. 1 seed with back-to-back wins. They completed their perfect postseason on Saturday night beating Albany.

This is the second title for franchise cornerstones Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith.

JOSH BYRNE AND CHASE FRASER PULLED OFF A HIDDEN BALL TRICK‼️#LetsGoBandits | #NLLFinals pic.twitter.com/P1ohKizlcS — Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) May 19, 2024

Next up for the Bandits, a celebration in Alumni Plaza outside of KeyBank Center followed by a parade. The details of the celebration will be announced in the coming days.

Bove's Take:

It's truly remarkable how impressive this Bandits team is and how electric Banditland was on Saturday night. Tickets to the game were a hot commodity and the Bandits delivered with a heck of a performance.

I always tell people who have never been, the atmosphere at a Bandits game is unlike anything else and you can triple that with a championship on the line.

With Smith, Byrne, and other key players returning next season, this could be the start of a dynasty for professional lacrosse in Buffalo. Heck, they might already be there with back-to-back titles, but it's hard to believe this team loaded with talent will slow down anytime soon.