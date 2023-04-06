Buffalo Bisons Thursday doubleheader postponed due to field conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the third time this week, the Buffalo Bisons home opener has been postponed.

The home opener scheduled for Tuesday against the Worcester Red Sox was postponed "due to wet and unplayable grounds."

The teams were then set to play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday but that was also postponed due to the combination of the field conditions and the potential for severe weather.

Another single-admission doubleheader was scheduled on Thursday but that has been postponed "due to wet and unplayable field conditions."

The teams are now set to play a single-admission doubleheader on Friday. First pitch of game one will be announced later Thursday.

Below is an updated schedule for the Herd's series against the Worcester Red Sox through Sunday:



Friday — Single-admission doubleheader (Game 1 TBA)

— Single-admission doubleheader (Game 1 TBA) Saturday — one game, first pitch at 4:05 p.m.

— one game, first pitch at 4:05 p.m. Sunday — Single-admission doubleheader (Game 1 TBA)

The Bisons said additional promotional details for the weekend are to be announced.

Below you can find further information on ticket exchange information:

"Fans holding tickets to Thursday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Thursday, April 6. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season."