Buffalo Bisons home opener postponed due to field conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced the home opener scheduled for Tuesday against the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed "due to wet and unplayable grounds."

Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague issued the following statement:

“Regrettably, we have to postpone Tuesday’s Bisons game at Sahlen Field because the condition of the field will not allow for safe play for the Bisons and Red Sox players. A series of unfortunate and unforeseen events began this weekend when high winds destroyed our field tarp. Through the generosity of a great partner, the Rochester Red Wings provided us with their secondary field tarp in the hopes of that holding up to last night’s and this morning’s rainfall. Unfortunately, the heavy rains penetrated through to the infield, and the lack of sun and wind this morning did not give the field time to adequately drain for today’s game.



Certainly, this is not how we envisioned starting a fun-filled Bisons season in downtown Buffalo. However, we remain excited to get the season started soon with the best fans in minor league baseball.”

The Bisons said those holding tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any 2023 Bisons game, excluding July 3. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office, the exchanges can be made throughout the remainder of the 2023 season. The Bisons also said Opening Day Ticket Vouchers will also be honored for any comparable game throughout the 2023 season (excluding July 3rd).

Further details were released later Tuesday afternoon, the Bisons said there will be a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday which will be two, seven-inning contests. Game 1 first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and ballpark gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

You can find further information below:

"Single-Admission doubleheader: only 1 ticket is needed for both games and existing Wednesday April 5 game tickets are valid.

Promotion: The Bisons will start their ‘Anderson’s Kids Week’ promotion that includes $10 Kids Tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office (14 years old and younger) and the first 1,000 Kids through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will also receive a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy voucher. Also, the Bisons will be handing out their 2023 Magnetic Schedules. Sahlen’s Hot Dogs will be just $2.00 each throughout the game."

