Buffalo Bisons Wednesday doubleheader postponed due to field conditions and potential for severe weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After postponing the home opener on Tuesday due to field conditions, the Buffalo Bisons announced the single-admission doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday has also been postponed.

The Bisons said Wednesday's postponement is "due to the combination of the field conditions and the potential for severe weather later this afternoon."

Below is an updated schedule for the Herd's series against the Worcester Red Sox through Sunday:

Thursday — Single-admission doubleheader with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 12:05 p.m. (Gates: 11:30 a.m.)

Friday — Regularly scheduled game at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday — A second single-admission doubleheader with game one starting at 4:05 p.m. (Gates: 3:00 p.m.)

Sunday — Regularly scheduled game at 1:05 p.m.

Below you can find further information on Thursday's doubleheader and ticket exchange information:

"Thursday, April 6 Doubleheader (Game 1: 12:05 p.m.)

As a single-admission doubleheader, one ticket is all fans need for both games and all existing tickets for April 6 remain valid. The game will feature a Magnetic Schedule Giveaway as well as the Anderson’s Kids Week promotions of $10 Kids Tickets at the Box Office and FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy vouchers to the first 1,000 kids through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (Gates open 12 p.m.). Fans can also purchase Sahlen’s Hot Dogs for only $2 throughout Thursday’s doubleheader.

All remaining Bisons games through April 9 will also be a part of Anderson's Kids Week, with $10 Kids Tickets at the Box Office and FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy vouchers to the first 1,000 kids through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St