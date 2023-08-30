Buffalo Bisons announce special ticket offer to benefit Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons have announced a special ticket offer for the team's game on September 23.

The Bisons said all single-game tickets will be $12 each with proceeds from every ticket sold donated to the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation. You can purchase tickets online or at the Sahlen Field box office.

The Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation (FAM) was created in honor of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno. FAM is dedicated to celebrating the first responder community for its contributions and courage and its mission is to provide resources, support and new opportunities for Western New York first responders and their families.

READ MORE: Jason Arno’s mother, wife and friends honor fallen firefighter with foundation supporting first responders

Arno made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire on the 700 block of Main Street on March 1. He was laid to rest following a funeral at St. Joseph Cathedral on March 10.

The Bisons said there will be more information during the game on how fans can support the efforts of the FAM Foundation.