Zack Moss makes the most of his opportunities on Saturday

Third year back continues to show promise
Zack Moss
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills' Zack Moss (20) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Zack Moss
Posted at 9:44 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 21:44:15-04

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Bills running back Zack Moss only registered four carries in Buffalo's 42-15 win over Denver in the team's second of three preseason games.

But when the ball found his arms, Moss made the most of each carry. Tallying not one but two second quarter touchdowns that helped put the Broncos in the rear-view mirror by halftime.

From a guy who started the offseason with many believing he'd be potentially left off the Bills 53-man roster. To now being a seemingly bonified member of Buffalo's backfield. Moss has put his head down and worked to get himself ready to cash in when opportunities like the ones he got Saturday pop up.

"This week it was the mindset. We had a different mindset. Ball security was much better and I think all those things play a big factor. Obviously there's a lot more things that when we watch film will pop up that we can get better at, Moss said postgame. "But today was a good showing we just have to keep building off of that."

"It's really just confidence. You can really see his confidence, his swagger. You could literally feel it, adds Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins. "When any athlete of any type has 100 percent of their gas, it's a scary sight."

Buffalo will conclude their preseason schedule with a road matchup with the Carolina Panthers Friday night at 7 p.m. est.

