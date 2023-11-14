You've got to be kidding me; Mistakes pile on in latest Buffalo Bills loss

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Listen, the Buffalo Bills have been playing some pretty inconsistent football as of late. But the confidence level that this team could get a season-saving win against the Denver Broncos on Monday night was fairly high. And for good reason.

However when the Bills chose to receive the opening kickoff. Instead of feeling confident that this team was going to take the ball and punch it in for six. The mood made an immediate flip after James Cook was stripped and the ensuing fumble was recovered by the Broncos.

Josh Allen would be intercepted twice to go along with a turnover on downs to complete the teams four total turnovers.

When asked about his second interception, right before halftime Allen said, "left it inside."

After the game head coach Sean McDermott talked with reporters about the tough conversations that will happen during this short-week.

"The tough conversations are going to be had because we're not taking the field here next week at four o'clock, 4:15 whenever we take the field. Without having those tough conversations. That's just not how I do things."

Depending on the model you look at. The Bills playoff hopes dip anywhere between 31-38% with this recent loss. It's not impossible. But boy does it look as bleak as ever.

With teams like the Chiefs, Eagles and Cowboys still in the forecast for the rest of their season. Not getting a victory in a "must-win" scenario tonight is as inexcusable as the way McDermott called tonight's loss after the game.