"You want to be a part of a winning team", new Bills RB Matt Breida ready to help Bills offense

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — It's no surprise Buffalo has become a destination for NFL players. That's how newcomer Matt Breida sees things.

"You want to be a part of a winning team, a team you feel like that's moving forward for the future," he said. "I feel like the Bills are doing that."

Breida started talking to the Bills about a week ago and signed a one-year deal last Thursday. Familiarity helps which is why Breida spent time talking to a few players including Emmanuel Sanders and Tyler Bass, who he played alongside in college.

"Bass kept telling me how the coaches and team are close and that's hard to find in the NFL," Breida said. "They've got the right chemistry, guys on the team, and it's a good fit for me."

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Breida has spent time with Miami and San Francisco. Last season with the Dolphins he rushed 59 times for 254 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He was also a factor in the pass game, catching nine passes for 96 yards. That could come in handy playing on a pass-heavy offense, something Breida doesn't mind.

"You always want to play but you have to be able to not be selfish if you want to win," Breida said. "I don't go around complaining about carries."

Breida will look to add even more speed and grit to a young backfield in Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. He says he's ready to step into whatever role the team sees and most importantly, knows his value.

"The most important thing is that they believe in me," Breida said about GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. "It's always good when they have a vision for you and they see you flourishing in this offense."