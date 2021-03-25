Bills sign RB Matt Breida to one-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Another running back has been added into the mix.

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills announced they've agreed to terms with veteran running back Matt Breida on a one-year deal.

Breida, 26, is entering his fifth NFL season and has spent time with both the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

In 2020, Breida rushed 59 times for 254 yards averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also caught nine passes for 96 yards. Statistically, Breida's best season came in 2018 with the 49ers when he rushed for 814 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.