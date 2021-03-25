Menu

Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills sign RB Matt Breida to one-year deal

items.[0].image.alt
Joel Auerbach/AP
Miami Dolphins running back Matt Breida (22) runs with the ball past New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Bills sign RB Matt Breida to one-year deal
Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 16:12:41-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Another running back has been added into the mix.

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills announced they've agreed to terms with veteran running back Matt Breida on a one-year deal.

Breida, 26, is entering his fifth NFL season and has spent time with both the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

In 2020, Breida rushed 59 times for 254 yards averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also caught nine passes for 96 yards. Statistically, Breida's best season came in 2018 with the 49ers when he rushed for 814 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources