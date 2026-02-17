WR or edge rusher? What is Buffalo Bills biggest need this offseason?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just when you think things are about to slow down in the NFL, you’re reminded that the league truly never sleeps. On Monday, the Dolphins moved on from several notable players, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Bills fans immediately wondered if the team would consider bringing in the veteran playmaker. It was also a not-so-subtle reminder that in the next few weeks, there will be plenty more roster moves.

With the NFL Combine just one week away, teams will begin evaluating their rosters and determining which players are part of their future plans. For the Bills, they’ll have plenty of tough decisions to make as they work to get salary cap compliant. As of right now, the Bills are about $9 million over the projected 2026 salary cap. At the very least, they have to be under the cap by the start of the new league year in three weeks.

But what moves will they make to get cap-compliant, and which players should they be targeting? On this week's Leading The Charge, we’re joined by Howard Simon for an off-season outlook. You can watch the entire conversation at the top of the page or listen to it on our podcast here.