WR Cole Beasley eager to write a new chapter with the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — After a nearly year-long hiatus, Cole Beasley is back in Buffalo.

“It’s hard to sit there and watch people play the game you love when you still have the drive to do that,” Beasley said. “I was retired, but I didn’t want it that way.”

The veteran wide receiver had his first full practice with the team on Wednesday and said it feels like he never left.

“I’m happy to be back here, and I feel like this is the place I belong. Being somewhere different for a little bit just didn’t feel right to me.”

“It’s good to have him back, “ Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “Obviously we’ve missed him, just his presence, everybody in the locker room loves that guy.”

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday Beane initiated the conversations about a potential comeback in November. The two sides spoke for a few weeks before ultimately deciding on a reunion.

Both Beasley and Beane acknowledge they didn’t have the cleanest breakup in March when the Bills released the veteran wide receiver. But both sides feel like its water under the bridge.

“Nobody is perfect, I didn’t handle everything how I wanted to, and a lot of that was a big reason why I wanted to come back as well,” Beasley said.

“Did everything finish the way he or we wanted perfectly? Probably not,” Beane said. “But I think there’s a healthy respect on both sides and I think that’s why you never close the door.”

Neither Beasley or head coach Sean McDermott would say if he’ll play on Saturday against the Dolphins. The Bills can clinch a playoff spot for the fourth consecutive season with a win.