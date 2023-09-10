WKBW sports staff predicts Bills @ Jets Week 1 matchup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. [WKBW] — A new season is upon us. Under the bright lights of East Rutherford, the Buffalo Bills begin their quest to a Super Bowl against the New York Jets. It’s the marquee matchup of Week 1 and a huge stage for the Bills and Jets to open the season. But will the season begin with a win?

7 sports staff shares predictions for Bills @ Jets:

Matt Bove

January 22, 2023.

That’s the last time the Bills played a real game, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 at home to end their season in the divisional round.

The loss left a bitter taste in the mouths of Bills fans that has lingered for months. It made the already long off-season drag on more than it normally does. And it has many analysts and fans wondering if the window has closed on the Bills chance at a championship.

I’m here to tell you that’s nonsense.

Sure, it was a missed opportunity, which has become a common theme in the last few years. But as long as the Bills have Josh Allen, a legitimate superstar, they’ll have a chance every week and every season.

While my expectations for the Bills are still lofty heading into the 2023 season, it’s also important to acknowledge the teams chasing them have gotten better.

Aaron Rodgers is one year removed from back-to-back MVPs. Miami traded for Jalen Ramsey and added defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. New England still has Bill Belichick. The division is better and the Bills schedule is a juggernaut. That starts Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

So how do these two teams stack up? For the Bills, they need to show their new weapons on offense can contribute right away. Perhaps the biggest advantage the Jets have is their defensive line against the Bills offensive line. Allen and company should utilize Deonte Harty, Dalton Kincaid, and James Cook in the passing game. The quicker the ball is in the hands of the Bills playmakers, the less likely the Jets d-line can take over.

On defense, the Bills need to limit the Jets big plays. Rodgers will be looking for his new top target Garrett Wilson, but how will Sean McDermott defend it? While it makes some sense to have Tre’Davious White follow Wilson, it’s also logical to have White cover Allen Lazard and let Benford cover Wilson with a lot of safety help.

This isn’t the same old Jets. The game won’t be super high scoring which will keep it close from start to finish. But until the Jets prove they are the better team, which hasn’t happened yet, I’m giving the edge to the team that has Josh Allen, who I believe will be the best player on the field.

Bills 24, Jets 23

Season Record: 0-0

Dom Tibbetts

Alright, folks, first off welcome back and I’m glad to be here with you all for another shot at a Bills Super Bowl run.

Looking to the week one matchup with the New York Jets. I’m going to keep it as simple as I can. Because after all this is the regular season opener and I’m not going to let the preseason dictate the way things will go for either team.

But overall I think the Bills are the better team. I think their offense has a lot more reliable and explosive weapons in the receiving room. I’m really curious to see how many times Dalton Kincaid gets his number called. He, without a doubt, could be a huge difference maker that helps push Buffalo over their AFC East foes when it matters the most. Something this team missed out on last time they were in East Rutherford.

I expect the Jets defense to be very good yet again and will definitely keep Josh Allen and company on their toes. But as long as the Bills TAKE CARE OF THE FOOTBALL. Then I feel good about the team’s chances at opening up the season with a big ol’ primetime win.

Bills 27, Jets 23

Season Record: 0-0

Briana Aldridge

A new season means a fresh start for 32 teams, but the Buffalo Bills have lost the confidence vote from national sports analysts who don't get to see what's been brewing at One Bills Drive. The doubt is mostly surrounded by how last year's Divisional Round ended against the Bengals and the fact the Bills had a relatively quiet offseason in comparison to other teams.

One of those teams was the New York Jets, who brought in future hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, along with a long list of former teammates. In addition to adding familiar faces, Wide Receiver Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, Rodgers also has his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett. Although it's a new jersey, a new team, don't expect Rodgers to look out of sync with this offense.

Even though the Jets are building, the Bills have addressed areas such as the Offensive-Line and the Wide Receiver room in both free agency and the draft. They also are undoubtedly stacked on defense, even with a Von Miller out for at least the first four games.

The Bills may need a quarter to settle down and adjust to a Met Life crowd who are overjoyed to have one of their strongest rosters it has seen in over a decade, but Buffalo will still find a way to start the season 1-0.

Bills 27, Jets 23

Season Record: 0-0