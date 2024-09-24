With Josh Allen at the helm, anything is possible for the Buffalo Bills in 2024

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s important to admit when you’re wrong.

Going into the Buffalo Bills week three matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars I thought this could be a letdown performance for the home team. I thought they’d win, but it would be close. Well, that’s not quite how it played out. The Bills won 47-10 and improved to 3-0 with one of the most impressive performances in recent memory.

So yeah, I was wrong. Very wrong.

The Bills dominated in every aspect of the game, sending the Jaguars back to Florida with an 0-3 record and questions about whether or not their head coach will be the first man fired this season.

But this game is more about how good the Bills looked than how poor the Jaguars performed. On both sides of the ball, they controlled the game. Offensively, it was a masterclass from Joe Brady and MVP front-runner Josh Allen.

On defense, they allowed just one touchdown and made big plays in big moments.

It’s not about how you start the season, it’s how you finish, but getting to the finish line is much more difficult when you’re spending the season playing catch up. That makes this fast start so important and why Bills fans should be thrilled. There’s a long way to go, but it’s hard to envision a stronger start for the Bills.

Things are about to get tougher with three straight road games against good teams. Lamar Jackson, CJ Stroud, and Aaron Rodgers are no joke. But who am I to doubt them again? With a Sean McDermott defense and Allen-led offense, this team can beat anyone.