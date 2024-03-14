Why WR should still be the Buffalo Bills top priority this offseason

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With free agency officially underway it's been a relatively quiet week for the Buffalo Bills. The focus for the front office has been centered around bringing players on expiring contracts back to Buffalo. In the first week, the Bills biggest moves have been signing both DaQuan Jones and AJ Epenesa to two-year deals.

In fact, as of Thursday afternoon, the only outside additions the team has made are wide receiver Mack Hollins and linebacker Nicholas Morrow. There will undoubtedly be more additions, but with limited cap space the Bills biggest moves may need to come in the NFL Draft or after June 1.

"What you are seeing is the byproduct of being fiscally responsible for the first time in a few years here for the Bills," The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia said. "Over the last three or four offseason's we have seen them be totally in, go for it, go for it, go for it mode. And what they have to do now because Brandon Beane doesn't like to rack up a ton of future debt on future cap years, and this is all the byproduct of that."

The Bills have made some minor moves, like bringing back running back Ty Johnson and defensive back Cam Lewis, but there haven't been any big splashes...at least not yet. But could they be coming? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove and Buscaglia discussed what has already happened and what needs to happen next. You can watch the entire conversation above!