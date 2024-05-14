Why the reward with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is greater than the risk for the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills are signing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal. The deal is worth up to $4.5 million, with a $1.125 million signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, helping them to back-to-back Super Bowls. While with the Chiefs, Scantling caught 63 passes in the regular season for 1,003 yards and three touchdowns. In the playoffs, MVS caught 15 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Bove's Take:

This is another move for the Bills where the reward outweighs the risk.

MVS is a deep threat who at times struggled with drops and doesn't catch as many targets as he should. Sound familiar?

There are a lot of similarities between MVS and Gabe Davis, who had success while in Buffalo.

I don't think this is a slam-dunk move for the Bills, but It's a safe bet that MVS will be on the 53-man roster.

My lasting memory of Valdes-Scantling is the contested catch he made against the Bills in the playoffs. In a game where Buffalo desperately needed someone to bring in a tough catch, the Chiefs got it, and it turned out to be a big difference in the game.