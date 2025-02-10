Why the Buffalo Bills must revamp their defensive line this offseason

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're anything like me, while watching the Super Bowl, I was trying to envision how the Buffalo Bills would match up against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a dominant effort from the Eagles highlighted by an unbelievable day from their defense.

As the Birds started to pull away I kept thinking about how much work the Bills' defensive line needs this off-season. The Eagles were getting after Patrick Mahomes on almost every snap. It was drastically different than what we saw two weeks earlier when the Chiefs offense picked apart the Bills defense. Mahomes had time to create plays, let his receivers get open, and avoid pressure. He didn't have that luxury against Philadelphia and it's the biggest reason why the game was over before the fourth quarter even started.

Let’s talk about the Buffalo Bills defensive line. pic.twitter.com/TkLGkgYpVT — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) February 10, 2025

To suggest the Bills can just replicate what the Eagles have would be foolish. Their defensive line is one of the best and most deep units in the NFL, highlighted by several game-changers. But the Bills have some pieces they can build around and assets that can be used to address their inconsistent defensive line.

So where should they start? We look at how the Bills should attack the off-season and if it makes more sense to use assets to acquire an already-established player or roll the dice with the 2025 draft class.