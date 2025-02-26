Why the 2025 NFL Draft is so important for the Buffalo Bills

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WKBW) — As workouts and interviews continue at the NFL Combine, the Buffalo Bills find themselves in a unique position they need to take advantage of.

General Manager Brandon Beane has always said the team doesn't draft for specific position needs, but this year, the best players available may also check that box.

Many experts, including CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso, believe the strength of this class is on the defensive line. That's an area where the Bills must improve, and this year they should have plenty of options.

"Their needs, defensive tackle and edge rusher, align with the strength of this draft," Trapasso said during a one-on-one interview with 7 Sports. "Every year, every team can say, hey, this draft, and this combine is really important, but the Bills are going to probably double dip at some of those positions and hitting on those players at what is a very good class at the top and has plenty of depth will be huge on helping this team get over the top, get to a Super Bowl, and win a Vince Lombardi Trophy."

What helps the Bills even more is that this year they have two second-round picks because of the Stefon Diggs trade last off-season. That said, the Bills are without a third-round pick because of the Amari Cooper deal they made in October. And with limited cap space, hitting on their early draft picks will be imperative.

Their top picks from each of their last two drafts are entering next season with plenty of questions. Coleman, the first pick of the second round last April, had a "rocky" rookie season as Sean McDermott called it. Dalton Kincaid, who had a strong rookie campaign, battled injuries and inconsistent play in his second year.

So, what should the Bills' approach ultimately be? You can watch the full conversation with 7 Sports reporter Dom Tibbetts and Trapasso at the top of the page!