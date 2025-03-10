Why Josh Allen's new record breaking contract with the Buffalo Bills is a bargain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one step closer to spending his entire career in Western New York. On Sunday, Allen and the Bills agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $330 million, with $250 million guaranteed. It’s the most guaranteed money given to a player in the history of the NFL.

We’ve reached an agreement on a new deal with MVP QB Josh Allen that will keep him in Buffalo through 2030‼️https://t.co/t1htWa13YZ | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gBovXO6Ue9 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 9, 2025

The deal keeps Allen in Buffalo through the 2030 season. Allen was already under contract through 2028, but his new deal will keep him in Buffalo for two more seasons.

The reigning league MVP had outplayed his previous contract extension, signed in 2021, and had become the 14th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. After a historic season, Allen had earned a new deal, and clearly, general manager Brandon Beane felt the same way.

Not only does this new deal keep Allen in Buffalo for an additional two seasons, but it likely creates more salary cap space for the 2025 season. While the exact details of the contract are unknown, the front office likely built this deal in a way that would create spending money during the first few years of Allen’s new contract.

Allen is entering his age 29 season and will be under contract with the Bills until he’s 35 years old. It’s a massive payday for Allen, but as one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in the history of Buffalo sports, it’s certainly deserved.

Bovés take:

Josh Allen is worth every penny of this deal.

What he has meant to the community & Bills' organization can’t be overstated.

Coming off an MVP season with average weapons, Allen elevated his team to heights they hadn’t reached in nearly four years. Sure, Allen and the Bills still fell short. But I have a hard time putting much blame on the guy who scored 29 points on the road at Arrowhead Stadium.

This is an astronomical amount of money, but it’s less than I anticipated Allen getting. He easily could’ve gotten more than $60 million per season if he played hardball, but staying competitive is surely his top priority.

And don’t take for granted what this means for the 2025 season. I would anticipate the Bills are opening this salary cap space so they can make a splash this offseason and attack the prime of Allen’s career.

He’s a heck of a player, and now he’s got a heck of a contract. And Seriously, what’s the first thing you buy when you sign get $250 million guaranteed?