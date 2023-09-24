When it rains, it pours; Buffalo Bills defense puts on a clinic in near-shutout performance

LANDOVER, MD. (WKBW) — It seemed only fitting in Sean McDermott's 100th career regular season game as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, his defense held the Washington Commanders to just three points.

But in only his third game pulling double-duty as the Bills defensive coordinator. His defense put up a performance that will go down as perhaps one of the best in recent history. In total his team collected nine sacks, five takeaways and one touchdown.

I think we all know who we start to give our recognition to. Linebacker Terrel Bernard, who has surely set himself up as the front runner to AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Bernard's stat line a real cool two takeaways via an interception and fumble recovery. Along with two sacks. A performance the linebacker is hoping will be one he can keep building on.

"Just building confidence that I could do it. Going day by day. trying to stack days. Getting the confidence from my teammates, confidence from myself, from my coaches," Bernard says after the game. "It's been fun, but like I said just got to stack days."

"I think I've said it from the beginning of the year. This guy who always seems like he's around the ball. great instincts and commands the defense," adds safety Jordan Poyer. " He made some big plays today. Plays tyat kept our momentum going. And he'll continue to make plays for this defense."

Bernard's interception and fumble recovery. And interceptions by Micah Hyde, Tre'Davious White and AJ Epenesa rounded out the takeaway section on the stat sheet. Epenesa's interception would end up turning into a pick-six. So not only does the defensive end get his first career interception. He also leaves FedEx field with his first career touchdown.

It can't be overstated how crucial the defense's role was in this win. Bernard, Hyde and White's interceptions all came as Sam Howell and the Commanders were either in Bills territory. Or the Buffalo offense failed to find the endzone on the previous drive.

This type of performance will be difficult to replicate, but it surely gives the defense confidence as they look ahead to next week. A date in orchard Park with the Miami Dolphins. Who just scored a whopping 70 points against Denver, Sunday afternoon.