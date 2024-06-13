Watch Now
'What you put in is what you get out': Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam impresses at minicamp

Third-year cornerback Kaiir Elam put together one of the better performances we saw during Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp this week.
How Elam has been turning heads as the team gets ready for some time off before training camp, has a lot to do with an increase in his confidence.

“I’m a firm believer in what you put in is what you put out. It might not happen when you want it to or when you think it should," Elam told reporters on Thursday. "But it’s always going to work out and it’s always going to show, so I felt like it was great for me to be making plays.”

And we aren’t the only ones who have noticed Elam’s elevated play on the field. His teammate Taron Johnson has seen firsthand his attention to the playbook and offseason training payoff.

“The growth is everywhere. He’s understanding the plays more, I can see his technique getting better in a lot of different areas so it’s just special to see," said Johnson. "We have great coaches who have helped all of us improve tremendously.”

Elam would be the first to tell you that there’s plenty of room for improvement. But the progress we’ve seen so far is the product of his desire to become a playmaker his team can rely on when it matters the most.

"I just want to be a guy my teammates can count on, for me to be out there and to do my job. I really believe I can take the ball away at a high level so continuing to work on what gets me there," Elam added.

The Bills will take the next few weeks off before they report to St. John Fisher University on July 23rd for Training Camp. The first day of camp is set for July 24th.

