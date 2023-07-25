What you need to know if you plan on attending Buffalo Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp starts Wednesday at St. John Fisher University and continues on select days through August 10.

There will be 11 training camp practices open to the public. 10 of the practices will be held at St. John Fisher University and one, the 'Return of the Blue and Red' practice, will be held at Highmark Stadium.

You can find the full schedule below:



July 26, 9:45 a.m.

July 27, 9:45 a.m.

July 28, 9:45 a.m.

July 30, 9:45 a.m.

July 31, 9:45 a.m.

August 1, 9:45 a.m.

August 3, 9:45 a.m.

August 4, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Return of Blue/Red at Highmark Stadium)

August 6, 11:45 a.m.

August 9, 9:45 a.m.

August 10, 9:45 a.m

Tickets and Entry

All fans attending a training camp practice will be required to have a mobile ticket. All tickets have been claimed and are no longer available. All fans will be subject to a walk-through metal detection screening process. fans are asked to leave all unnecessary and prohibited items in vehicles. Fans are asked to have their mobile ticket ready before arriving at the ticket scanning area.

Parking

There is no public parking on the St. John Fisher campus. Fans can park at Sutherland High School (55 Sutherland St, Pittsford, NY 14534) or Mendon High School (472 Mendon Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534) and take a shuttle bus to training camp for $1. The overflow lot is at Barker Road Middle School (75 Barker Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534).

Below you can find the shuttle schedule:



July 26, 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 PM

July 27, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 PM

July 28, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 PM

July 30, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 PM

July 31, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 PM

August 1, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 PM

August 3, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 PM

August 6, 10:30 a.m. – 3:15 PM

August 9, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 PM

August 10, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 PM

Parking for the Return of the 'Return of the Blue and Red' practice at Highmark Stadium will be available for free in stadium lots which will open at 3 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Weather

The Bills said if inclement weather prevents the team from practicing outdoors it will move indoors and those practices are closed to the public. The interactive areas will also be closed when practice is canceled. The forecast for the first few days of camp calls for it to be hot and humid so be prepared if you plan on heading out. You can find the latest 7 Weather forecast here.

Fan Experiences

There will be opportunities for fans to interact with Bills sponsors and team partners, receive complimentary souvenir photos and participate in Bills-themed activities near the main entrance of camp. The team said new this year there will be unique one-of-a-kind fan experience opportunities added to each day. The American Heart Association will also have a booth in the interactive area for fans to learn Hands-Only CPR.

Concessions

The team said fans will be able to enjoy concession items from pizza to items off the grill.

Merchandise

Merchandise will be available for purchase throughout the campus.

You can find a map of the campus below:

Buffalo Bills

Below you can find a few FAQs listed on the team's website:

What should I leave at home?

Prohibited items include alcoholic beverages, coolers, thermoses, jugs or other empty liquid containers, cameras with lenses longer than six (6) inches, drones, video cameras or recording devices. The Buffalo Bills reserve the right to restrict any items that are deemed dangerous, inappropriate or detract from the experience of other fans. NFL Bag Policy is in effect for all Training Camp practices. Bags larger than 12" x 6" x 12" will not be permitted. For full details on the NFL Clear Bag Policy, please visit here.

What can I bring with me?

Clear bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12", single serve, unopened food containers carried in the appropriate sized bag, factory sealed water bottles, strollers and umbrellas are all permitted at Training Camp. Don't forget to wear your favorite Bills gear!

When should I arrive at practice?

Be sure to arrive at the gates on time (30-60 minutes prior to practice starting) for fan safety, and to expedite the gate entry process.

Will there be restrooms for the public?

Public restrooms will be located throughout the fan areas. College buildings, however, will be closed to the public at all times.

Where can I go for questions or in the event of an emergency?

There will be a Bills Information Booth in Dorsey Parking Lot and a first aid tent available adjacent to the practice field to handle any emergency medical needs.

After training camp wraps up, Kids Day will return to Highmark Stadium on August 12 when the Buffalo Bills take on the Indianapolis Colts in their first and only home preseason game. You can find more details on Kids Day here.