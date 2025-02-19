What should the Buffalo Bills do with free agents Rasul Douglas & Damar Hamlin?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the start of free agency less than one month away, the Buffalo Bills' biggest decision might be what they do with cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Douglas, 30, was acquired by the Bills in a trade in 2023 and has started 23 games for the Bills. In 2024, Douglas started 15 regular season games for the Bills and all three playoff games. Entering his age-31 year, Douglas is set to become a free agent on March 12.

In 2024, Douglas failed to get an interception, despite four in nine games in 2023. With most of their starting players set to return next season, Douglas is one of the most notable players the Bills need to decide on.

The same can be said for Damar Hamlin. He started 14 games this past season, which is more than he started in his first three NFL seasons combined. Hamlin and Douglas are the only free agents on the defense that started more than four games this past season.

"Damar's got one of the greatest stories ever," Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said. "In the spring as we're signing people I think people were wondering is Damar going to make the team? What's his role? And then he goes out and earns a starting job, and not only earned it to start the season, but he kept it all year long when he was healthy."

It was a strong season for Hamlin, but is it enough to earn a second contract from the Bills? Hamlin is still just 26 years old, but with fellow safety Taylor Rapp signed next season and 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop entering his second NFL season, Hamlin may be on the outside looking in.

Bove's Take:

Of the two players, I think it's more likely we see Douglas brought back on a one or two-year deal. While his play slipped a bit in 2024, he's still a solid player and has a great relationship with Christian Benford, who is a core player for the Bills moving forward.

According to OverTheCap.com, Douglas has a 2025 contract valuation of around $3.5 million, which seems more than reasonable for an experienced veteran. If he gets a big deal from another team I believe the Bills would decide to let him walk, but I think if the offers are close, Douglas would want to stay in Buffalo. If the Bills do keep Douglas, I could see the team using one of their earlier draft picks on a cornerback to become the primary backup behind Douglas and Benford, and eventually take over down the road.

As for Hamlin, I don't expect the Bills to bring him back. After last season, he's likely earned a chance to start somewhere, but I believe safety is a position the Bills are focused on improving. Hamlin got better as the season went along, but because of what the team has invested in other players, Hamlin's best opportunity to play (and get paid) is likely elsewhere.

So what will the Bills do? 7 Sports looks at both situations and shares how we ultimately see the defensive backfield taking shape for the Bills in 2025. You can watch the full video attached at the top of the page!