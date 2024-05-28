What does Joe Brady want the Buffalo Bills offense to look like in 2024?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Joe Brady took over as the Bills offensive coordinator on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, following the team's 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. It was the final nail in the coffin for then offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and the beginning of Brady's new role with the Bills where the offense looked drastically different.

After taking over as interim OC, Brady helped the Bills finish the regular season by winning six of their next seven games. In the playoffs, they once again lost in the divisional round, but the offense averaged 28 points in the two playoff games they played.

new season and A LOT of new faces on offense.



In his nine games as offensive coordinator, the team improved their average points per game by about a touchdown, but with plenty of new faces in 2024 it's clear the team will have a new look moving forward. But the plan needs to be centered around one person, and Brady recognizes that.

"Look, at the end of the day, this is Josh Allen's offense, right?" Brady said. "Like, you're going to put together the offense around the guys that you've got. So there will be some elements of things that I believe in, but it's more, tell me who we have on our football team and the guys and what they do well, and we're going to build around that."

Allen will remain the Bills' focal point, but his weapons will be almost completely different. Khalil Shakir is the only Bills wide receiver currently on the roster who caught a pass from Allen in a game last season.

"There's such an intention behind what we're doing and why we're doing it," Brady added. "Yeah, your offense is Josh Allen's offense but it's also about what your players do well and this is the time right now where we're experimenting with some things. Like hey, can this guy do this? Or can that guy not do this? And we'll continue to evolve."

This will be Brady's second job as an offensive coordinator on a full-time basis in the NFL. His first stint in Carolina ended after less than two seasons, which makes him even more appreciative of the opportunity he has in Buffalo.

"I love the relationships element of this and I didn't do a good enough job in my last stop," Brady said. "I've got pride in this job, I have so much pride in this organization. Like, you live in Buffalo, you know how much the Bills mean, and being the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, there are a lot of expectations.