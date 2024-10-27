'We're taking over': Bills Mafia shows how well they travel in Seattle

SEATTLE, WA (WKBW) — From Western New York to the Pacific Northwest. As expected, members of Bills Mafia made the journey of more than 2,000 miles to see their team play on Sunday.

"Everywhere we go we end up taking over stadiums and it's one of the best feelings," said a Bills Fan who's been to Seattle to see a game before.

57% of fans are expected to cheer on Bills Mafia in Seattle, according to Vivid Seats.

"Just wonderful, we had 65 of them on our flight I think," said one fan. "Oh, certainly they're gonna win."

Kickoff from Seattle is at 4:05 p.m.