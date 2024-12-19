Well, well, well. How the AFC East turntables

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After 20 years of AFC East and NFL dominance the New England Patriots are now in a very foreign position. They are the team looking up at the Buffalo Bills in the standings and trying to find out how to return to contention.

But this version of the Patriots is a bit different. They have a promising young quarterback in Drake Maye, who the Bills have never faced.

"These rookie quarterbacks get better and better every year. They're not your typical rookie quarterbacks," edge rusher Von Miller said. "He has command of that offense, he has command of that team. You can tell guys are playing for him, guys are blocking for him."

"Obviously, it's going to be different when you're out there but that's with everybody," cornerback Taron Johnson added. "Just making sure we watch the tape and I mean he's a mobile quarterback. He can move around really well so we're just going to see."

So while Maye looks promising, he isn't surrounded by much talent. That's evident by the Patriots 3-11 record. But the Bills aren't overlooking their opponent despite the -14.5 betting line.

"You can lose to anybody in the league," cornerback Rasul Douglas said. "It don't matter who you're talking about when you come in there and play around, you're going to lose. We take this game like we took last week, the week before that and every week."