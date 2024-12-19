Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Well, well, well. How the AFC East turntables

As we enter Week 16 the Buffalo Bills are getting ready for their first matchup of the season against the New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
Posted

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After 20 years of AFC East and NFL dominance the New England Patriots are now in a very foreign position. They are the team looking up at the Buffalo Bills in the standings and trying to find out how to return to contention.

But this version of the Patriots is a bit different. They have a promising young quarterback in Drake Maye, who the Bills have never faced.

"These rookie quarterbacks get better and better every year. They're not your typical rookie quarterbacks," edge rusher Von Miller said. "He has command of that offense, he has command of that team. You can tell guys are playing for him, guys are blocking for him."

"Obviously, it's going to be different when you're out there but that's with everybody," cornerback Taron Johnson added. "Just making sure we watch the tape and I mean he's a mobile quarterback. He can move around really well so we're just going to see."

So while Maye looks promising, he isn't surrounded by much talent. That's evident by the Patriots 3-11 record. But the Bills aren't overlooking their opponent despite the -14.5 betting line.

"You can lose to anybody in the league," cornerback Rasul Douglas said. "It don't matter who you're talking about when you come in there and play around, you're going to lose. We take this game like we took last week, the week before that and every week."

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app