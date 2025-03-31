'We want it to be a destination': What could the area around the new Buffalo Bills stadium look like?

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WKBW) — Two years from now, the Buffalo Bills current Highmark Stadium will no longer be standing.

During a sit-down interview at the NFL League Meetings, Bills Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli told 7 Sports the new stadium is set to be completed in July 2026, with the current stadium scheduled to be demolished in March 2027.

But what happens to the area around the stadium once the current stadium is demolished? Orchard Park’s development has become a hot topic among the organization, Orchard Park residents, and state officials.

“This is a big investment; this is the biggest construction project in the history of Buffalo and we want to make sure it goes right,” Guelli said. “I think the most important thing is when you build, let’s make sure whatever goes up around it allows us to execute and make sure the fan experience is at a high level.”

The Bills said they will keep their headquarters across the street from the new stadium where they currently stand.

“When the stadium comes down in 2027, we’re starting to see what’s that going to look like,” Guelli added. “But ultimately again, we want it to be a destination, we want it to be conducive to a great fan experience and be additive to whatever we’re doing at the stadium.”

The Bills said they are in constant communication with New York State and Erie County about their ideas. But the team said they still don’t know exactly what they envision for the area around the stadium.

“I think it’s kind of early to determine that,” Guelli said. “We’re touring the country and looking at different places…I’m going to send some people down to Green Bay to look at how they handle the draft down there but ultimately, whatever we think fits with the stadium, it’s so early to say, but we’re looking at what that is.”

Below you can find previous stories we've covered related to development around the new stadium.

