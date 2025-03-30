New construction cost, PSL prices & Highmark Stadium updates from Buffalo Bills top executive

WEST PALM BEACH, F.L. (WKBW) — The price tag for the Buffalo Bills' new football stadium is now over $2 billion. On Sunday, Bills Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli sat down with 7 Sports at the NFL League Meetings in West Palm Beach to discuss the rising construction costs of the stadium, give an update on personal seat license pricing, and share other new information on development plans, timelines, and the organization's effort for hosting keystone events.

Here are the key takeaways from our conversation with Pete Guelli:

Updated Price Tag

It's no surprise that the cost of the stadium continues to rise. The original estimate for the new stadium was $1.4 billion, but in November the Associated Press reported the new price tag was more than $2 billion. Guelli confirmed to 7 News the cost as of March 2025 is now "North of $2.1 billion." He cites rising costs of labor, materials, and construction projects in general, especially dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So who's covering the rising costs? Those will be paid by Bills owner Terry Pegula. The county will pay $250 million, New York State will provide $600 million, and the Bills will cover the remainder.

"I think all this does is further illustrate Terry and his family's commitment to the market. We know what we committed to, and we're going to make sure that stadium, regardless of price, is executed exactly the way everyone expects," Guell said.

Personal Seat License Pricing

The price of the Personal Seat Licenses for the new stadium has been a popular topic amongst Bills fans. PSLs are commonplace in the NFL but new to Buffalo. The fear from many fans was that the PSLs, along with more expensive season ticket rates, would price out fans.

When asked about the idea of pricing people out, Guelli said, "There's going to be an opportunity for everyone to get involved."

The lowest personal seat license currently costs $2500, but Guelli notes that as they start meeting with more fans, that number could decrease even further. He says all Bills' current season ticket holders will have visited the Bills Stadium Experience site by the start of the regular season in 2025.

After they go through current season ticket holders, they'll start reaching out to fans on the current waitlist. The list has about 7,000 fans and 20,000 seats.

"It's nice to see more price points coming online," Guelli added. "Every single consumer and every single fan that wants to participate, there will be a price point for them."

Timeline for a new stadium, demolition of the old site

According to the Bills, the new stadium is expected to be completed "on time" by July of 2026. The current stadium is set to be demolished in March of 2027, after the conclusion of the Bills' first full season inside the new Highmark Stadium.

NFL Draft & Winter Classic?

The Bills are actively pursuing the chance to host the NFL Draft and NHL Winter Class after opening their doors to the new stadium. Guelli says the Bills are hoping to host either the 2028 or 2029 NFL Draft in Western New York.

"They (the NFL) know how serious we are about this entire project," Guelli said. "We think Buffalo would be a very unique market for a draft, the NFL agrees, so we're making sure there is no stone unturned, and if we can host that draft in 2028 or 2029, we're going for it."

He also says the Bills have been in contact with the NHL about either hosting the Winter Classic or a Stadium Series game. When asked if the new stadium could host other sporting events, he specifically referenced that the new building would be able to accommodate soccer, college football, and lacrosse, as well as several other sporting events.

Could we see new helmets or jerseys?

Guelli didn't rule out the possibility of a new look in 2025 for the Buffalo Bills. He said as the team enters their final season inside the current stadium, they're exploring several options.

