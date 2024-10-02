'We respect the decision made by the league': Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott comments on Miller suspension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday we learned Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL personal conduct policy.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday the team learned about the suspension within the last few days but it wasn’t something that was previously on their radar.

“We respect the decision made by the league,” McDermott said. “It’s out of our control and what we need to focus on, is it’s an opportunity for someone on our football team to step up.”

When asked if the suspension was connected to Miller’s arrest for an altercation with his pregnant girlfriend in November of 2023, McDermott could not give an answer.

“I’m not in a position to go into the details on it, so, you can assume what you can assume, but that’s where we’re at on it," said McDermott.

Miller, who is in his third season with the Bills, had three sacks in the first four games of the season. He is eligible to return from the four-game suspension following the Bills Week 8 game on October 28 against the Seattle Seahawks. It is unclear whether or not Miller is allowed to be with his team during his suspension. During the portion of practice reporters are allowed to watch, Miller was not on the field Wednesday.

“What we know of it is the league has to go about their process and that’s really where we are as a team and a club as it relates to the overall situation and how it came down and the decision,” McDermott said.