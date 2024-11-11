'We just made it happen' Buffalo Bills defense gets splash plays from likely and unlikely standouts

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — From the very moment, Buffalo Bills nickelback Taron Johnson intercepted Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco on his first play of the game you felt like it set the tone for the rest of the defense.

Johnson is arguably the league's best nickelback and with that title you expect him to make big plays like that when his number is called. And he knows it.

"You just never know when you're opportunity is going to come so I just make sure I do what I can throughout the week to make the play when the opportunity comes."

Taron Johnson - Bills Nickelback

Johnson's pick-six was one of four total takeaways from the Bills defense Sunday afternoon.

Taron Johnson - Interception

Austin Johnson - Interception

Damar Hamlin - Fumble Recovery

Taylor Rapp - Interception

In those bullet points, you'll see guys who have made splash plays at different points throughout this season. The one we'll highlight is Austin Johnson's interception.

Johnson was one of two "unsung" moments that helped keep momentum going for the Bills. Along with Quinton Jefferson's 4th down sack on Joe Flacco in the third quarter, they both helped show that the "everybody eats' mantra also plays a role in this defense.

"The momentum, making big play after big play. You got defensive linemen making interceptions and that just carries over on both sides of the field. It was dope to be out there with guys just hungry, flying around and making plays." Quinton Jefferson - Bills defensive tackle

"It feels good to contribute and get the ball back to the offense and keep on going. It was a good play, great play call and we made it happen." Austin Johnson - Bills defensive tackle

The second-half adjustments were once again a strong point for Buffalo's defense, which slowed down Colts running back Jonathan Taylor after a strong first half and continued to force Joe Flacco to make mistakes.

Up Next

Bills vs Chiefs - Sunday 11/17 at 4:25 PM EST from Highmark Stadium